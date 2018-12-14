Bengaluru's MG Road metro develops faulty structure; BMRCL seeks 10 days to fix

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Dec 14: After reports of structural fault in one of the pillars between the MG Road and Trinity Circle Metro Stretch, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has sought for about 10 days for the entire work to be completed. A team of engineers are working overnight to resolve the issue.

Due to the damage in one of the viaducts, trains have been slowing down to the minimum possible speed near the metro stations.

Due to noticing of honey comb formation in concrete, restoration works is in progress at Trinity station.Speed restrictions are imposed at this location. Trains may run between 10 to 15 mins and there may be delays in operation. Commuters are requested to cooperate with us.” — BMRCL (@cpronammametro) December 12, 2018

However, at pillar no 155 near the Trinity station, it was evident that the problem was not just about honeycombs.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) Managing Director Ajay Seth said that the corporation may require at least five to six days to complete the repair.

Deccan Herald quoted Ajay Seth, Managing Director of BMRCL, as saying, "The repair work can be completed in just two days. But, the preparation itself requires about 5 to 6 days. Our engineers are already busy installing the steel platform supported by stilts to carry out the repairs. Further, technical experts will decide on the future course of action."