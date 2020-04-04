  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengaluru’s historic Russel Market to remain shut until April 14

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 14: The civic agency of Bengaluru decided to shut down the historic Russel Market till April 14 midnight as shopkeepers were not following the social distancing norms.

    A decision to this effect was taken after the Brutal Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner B H Anil Kumar received information inputs that the traders were not abiding by the social distancing norms.

    Bengaluru’s historic Russel Market to remain shut until April 14

    "BBMP has decided to close down the iconic Russell Market till April 14 midnight as #Social_Distancing measures were not being followed despite repeated warnings," Kumar tweeted.

    In his order, the BBMP joint commissioner of East zone said some of the shops had been allowed to operate to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

    Scientists say coronavirus could spread through talking and breathing

    However, the requisite social distancing norms were flouted at the Russel Market due to which it was decided to shut it down, he said.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    shut bengaluru coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 8:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X