Bengaluru’s historic Russel Market to remain shut until April 14

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 14: The civic agency of Bengaluru decided to shut down the historic Russel Market till April 14 midnight as shopkeepers were not following the social distancing norms.

A decision to this effect was taken after the Brutal Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner B H Anil Kumar received information inputs that the traders were not abiding by the social distancing norms.

"BBMP has decided to close down the iconic Russell Market till April 14 midnight as #Social_Distancing measures were not being followed despite repeated warnings," Kumar tweeted.

In his order, the BBMP joint commissioner of East zone said some of the shops had been allowed to operate to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

However, the requisite social distancing norms were flouted at the Russel Market due to which it was decided to shut it down, he said.