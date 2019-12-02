Bengalurur CP Bhaskar Rao assures 100% safety for Bengalureans post Vet’s rape, murder

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Dec 02: In the wake of the gruesome gangrape and murder of the 26 years old veterinarian in Hyderabad. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao, on Monday assured safeguard of Bengalureans and visitors in the Silicon city.

Rao said to news agency ANI, "After Telangana rape and murder case, we assure all Bengalureans and anyone who visits Bengaluru that they will be very much safeguarded."

The CP Bengaluru aslo added, "We give 100% assurance about your safety. Any call will be replied within 7 seconds. We also send SMSs."

Reportedly, on Sunday 'Nirbhaya' helpline number was circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms like Instagram, to ensure women safety so that if anyone is in any need they can call or SMS in that helpline number and police will be able to track the location of the woman in distress and can rescue her.

Earlier, Centre also directed to send send an advisory to all states to take precautionary steps to check crime against women in the wake of the murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

On November 27, a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad was gang raped and brutally killed. Her charred body was discovered on the next day under a under-construction flyover. The gruesome incident has yet again raised question at the safety of women in India. A nationwide protest has been started across the nation demanding stringent punishment for the culprits and delivering justice to the women who are victims of heinous crime like this.