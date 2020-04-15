Bengaluru: You need not step out, essentials to be home delivered, says BBMP

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Apr 15: Amid strict lock-down measure, Bengaluru has rolled out phone-based helpline mechanism of connecting households and Kirana or grocery stores for door delivery of groceries.

The civic body BBMP has started - COVID-19 Home Delivery Helpline with a phone number - 080-61914960 and directed all shop owners to compulsorily register their shops through WhatsApp.

"To ensure success of the lock-down, people are required to #StayHome. The supply of essentials have to be done through door delivery only. Shop owners are required to make use of this business opportunity and mandatorily register on the #BBMP #COVID19 Home Delivery Helpline," tweeted BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar.

Commissioner further said, "Here are steps to register and once the helpline is launched, all #Bengaluru residents have to procure all their needs via home delivery sitting in the comfort of their homes."

"You don't have to step out of your homes for purchasing groceries. The Home Delivery (080-61914960) service is now extended to all the areas of #Bengaluru. Shop owners must compulsorily register their shops by sending a message on WhatsApp," he further said.

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka and the city has 38 hotspots with restrictions in place.