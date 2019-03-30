  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengaluru: Woman, girl killed as gas cylinder explodes during shooting of movie

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 30: An eight-year-old girl and a woman were killed after a cylinder exploded during the shooting of a movie on Friday.

    Bengaluru: Woman, girl killed as gas cylinder explodes during shooting of movie

    A 28-year-old Sumera and her daughter Ayra (8) were the victims of the cylinder explosion. They had come to watch the film shooting near Shell petrol bunk when the incident took place.

    Another minor who was also severely injured in the incident and was immediately rushed to a hospital.

    According to the reports, the explosion took place during the shooting of a movie near the petrol bunk.

    The movie stunt master Vijay was choreographing an action sequence, while another crew member named Subash was overseeing the site at the time of the blast.

    It is alleged that the film crew did not have permission to shoot at the location and following the incident, the crew is reported to have fled the scene.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru cylinder movie

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 1:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue