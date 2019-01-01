  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru: Woman alleges molestation on New Year's eve, Husband assaulted

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 1: In a horrific incident, a woman from Bengaluru has alleged she was molested by miscreants at the city's Richmond Circle around 1 am on New Year's Eve.

    According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place at around 1 am at Richmond Circle area on December 31. Reports inform that when the woman's husband intervened, he was also reportedly assaulted. One person has been arrested by the Bengaluru police in connection with the assault.

    Bengaluru: Woman alleges molestation on New Years eve, Husband assaulted
    Representational Image

    A case has been registered at the Ashok Nagar police station regarding the incident and a police investigation is underway.

    Also Read | Happy New Year: World welcomes 2019 with pomp and fireworks

    Bengaluru Police was on high alert last night as the city prepared to bid 2018 adieu.Close to 12,000 police personnel along with 80 platoons of the reserve police force and 250 women police squads were deployed across the city on New Year's eve to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. In addition, as many as 1,200 Cheetah patrolling bikes and 270 Hoysalas were also stationed at key areas in the city.

    The year 2017 saw horror reports of girls being pawed, groped and abused coming out of Bengaluru. The alleged molestation took place on MG Road and Brigade Road, and cops had to resort to lathi-charge to control the crowds.

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bengaluru new year molestation

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 14:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue