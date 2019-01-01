Bengaluru: Woman alleges molestation on New Year's eve, Husband assaulted

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 1: In a horrific incident, a woman from Bengaluru has alleged she was molested by miscreants at the city's Richmond Circle around 1 am on New Year's Eve.

According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place at around 1 am at Richmond Circle area on December 31. Reports inform that when the woman's husband intervened, he was also reportedly assaulted. One person has been arrested by the Bengaluru police in connection with the assault.

A case has been registered at the Ashok Nagar police station regarding the incident and a police investigation is underway.

Bengaluru Police was on high alert last night as the city prepared to bid 2018 adieu.Close to 12,000 police personnel along with 80 platoons of the reserve police force and 250 women police squads were deployed across the city on New Year's eve to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. In addition, as many as 1,200 Cheetah patrolling bikes and 270 Hoysalas were also stationed at key areas in the city.

The year 2017 saw horror reports of girls being pawed, groped and abused coming out of Bengaluru. The alleged molestation took place on MG Road and Brigade Road, and cops had to resort to lathi-charge to control the crowds.