Bengaluru: Woman abused by Swiggy delivery boy, gets Rs 200 as compensation, staffer suspended

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 03: Food delivery aggregator Swiggy has landed itself in trouble once again after a woman complained of being abused by a delivery boy in Bengaluru, the Times of India reported.

Two days after the incident, the woman in a Facebook post stated that when the delivery guy arrived with the food parcel, he started abusing her and also sought sexual favours.

To her utter shock and dismay, when she complained to Swiggy, she got an apology -- along with a Rs 200 coupon instead of assurance of punitive action being initiated against the offender.

Swiggy app shows delivery boy starting from Rajasthan for delivering food in Chennai!

A Swiggy spokesperson later told TOI: "Customer safety is of utmost importance to us at Swiggy, and we maintain zero tolerance towards any misbehaviour. Since this misunderstanding between the customer and delivery executive came to our notice, we have been in touch with the customer constantly. We have extended our full support to the investigation and the matter has been resolved with all parties involved. Swiggy is committed to bringing in the necessary confidence and control in providing great consumer experience."

Swiggy later apologised to her on Facebook and assured action.

The Times of India reported on Tuesday that the delivery boy had been suspended. The customer told the newspaper that the staffer had asked for sexual favours, and that it wasn't a case of miscommunication as Swiggy says it was.

The victim thanked the food delivery startup and the Karnataka Police on Tuesday.