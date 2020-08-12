Bengaluru violence was planned, will do asset recovery from rioters like UP: Karnataka Minister

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Aug 12: Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Wednesday said that the violence in Bengaluru last evening in which three persons died in police firing, was "planned".

    "The riot was planned. Petrol bombs and stones were used in destruction of property. Over 300 vehicles were burnt," he told reporters.

    CT Ravi
    CT Ravi

    "We have suspects but can only confirm after investigation... We will do asset recovery from rioters like in Uttar Pradesh," the minister added.

    Atleast three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage irked over a social media post allegedly put out by a Congress legislators relative, as a city locality witnessed arson and violence.

    "Three people have died (in police firing)," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told PTI. Further, 110 people have been arrested in connection with the incident at Pulakeshi Nagar here.

    Bengaluru violence: We were not at home says weeping MLA’s sister

    Scores of persons, including around 50 policemen, were injured in the violence that erupted on Tuesday night and continued till the wee hours of Wednesday, apparently prompted by the communally sensitive online post.

    The Congress MLAs residence and a police station were among those targeted by the angry mob, prompting the government to issue a stern warning that rioting and law and order issues will not be tolerated.

    Pant said Naveen, who allegedly posted the social media post has been arrested and appealed for peace.

    On Tuesday night, irked by the social media post, hundreds of people went on a rampage and set DJ Halli police station on fire.

    They torched many police and private vehicles, smashed the belongings of MLA Murthy and those of his sister. An ATM was smashed into pieces.

    To disperse the mob, police resorted to lathi charge, lobbed tear gas shells and later opened fire, killing three people.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 18:39 [IST]
