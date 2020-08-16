YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Independence Day
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengaluru violence: Section 144 extended in DJ Halli, KG Halli areas till August 18

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 16: Prohibitory orders clamped in parts of the city after the violence last week led to police firing, killing three people, have been extended from Sunday to Tuesday. The order would be in force from the morning of August 16 to the morning of August 18.

    Prohibitory orders extended in riot-hit areas of Bengaluru

    Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, in his order, said there is a ban on more than two persons gathering at any place, carrying of any kinds of weapons and convening any public meetings. Violators would be prosecuted, he said.

    Bengaluru violence: Riot-hit areas of Pulakeshinagar resemble war zone

    Three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in D J Halli and adjoining areas on Tuesday night over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshi Nagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

    The MLAs residence and a police station at D J Halli were torched by the rioters who also set many police and private vehicles afire, and looted the belongings of the legislator and those of his sister.

    About 200 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident and many others have been detained.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru section 144

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue