Bengaluru violence: Section 144 extended in DJ Halli, KG Halli areas till August 18

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Aug 16: Prohibitory orders clamped in parts of the city after the violence last week led to police firing, killing three people, have been extended from Sunday to Tuesday. The order would be in force from the morning of August 16 to the morning of August 18.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, in his order, said there is a ban on more than two persons gathering at any place, carrying of any kinds of weapons and convening any public meetings. Violators would be prosecuted, he said.

Bengaluru violence: Riot-hit areas of Pulakeshinagar resemble war zone

Three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in D J Halli and adjoining areas on Tuesday night over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshi Nagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

The MLAs residence and a police station at D J Halli were torched by the rioters who also set many police and private vehicles afire, and looted the belongings of the legislator and those of his sister.

About 200 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident and many others have been detained.