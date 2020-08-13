Bengaluru violence: SDPI comes under the scanner yet again

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 13: The Bengaluru police is probing the role of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the violence that broke out on Tuesday in which three persons were killed and scores injured over a Facebook post.

The SDPI which is not banned has been flagged by the National Investigation Agency in the past. In the instant case, a delegation from the SDPI had visited the police station on late Tuesday evening to lodge a complaint over the post. The police is said to have delayed filing the complaint following which a crowd started to gather outside.

There were also rumours that the police was holding the suspect inside the police station.

Bengaluru violence: Karnataka govt orders magisterial probe

The crowd demanded that the suspect be handed over. Suddenly the situation went out of hand. Officials say that they have video evidence of the SDPI's involvement in the case.

The police also detained for questioning an SDPI leader, Muzzamil Pasha. The police also questioned another SDPI activist, Jaffar Pasha. He however told the police that he had no role to play in the incident.

Keshav Murthy, D J Halli inspector said that they had registered a case based on the complaint against Naveen. We are also investigating the role of the SDPI, he also said.

The role of the SDPI had cropped up in the probe into the murder of RSS activist, Rudresh in 2018. The NIA had said that this was a clear act of terror and in its chargesheet filed before the Special NIA court in Bengaluru, the agency said that five accused members of the PFI and its affiliated political organisation the SDPI planned to target two RSS workers in uniform.

The chargesheet by the NIA also said that the indoctrination of the members was done to make them believe that the act of killing RSS members was part of Jihad by eliminating kafirs and also establishing the Islamic Caliphate in India.

In August 2019, the NIA had filed a chargesheet in connection with the Ramalingam murder case in Tamil Nadu. The agency had named the PFI and SDPI for allegedly killing the activist. Ramalingam, a native of Tamil Nadu''s Thanjavur district, was killed on February 5 by the activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) "for interfering in their religious propagation activity" at Pakku Vinayagam Thopu village in Thiruvidaimarudur town of Thanjavur, the NIA said in its chargesheet.

Bengaluru violence: An attempt to polarise, cops dig further

The SDPI has however distanced itself from the Bengaluru violence. In a video message, the president of the SDPI Karnataka, Elyas Mohammad Tumbe said that the people had approached the police to file a complaint against Naveen who has been repeatedly making offensive comments against the Prophet and the religion. But the police neither booked a case nor arrested him until late night. The crowd turned aggressive, he also said.

He further said that he condemns the incident and it should not have happened in the first place. The SDPI is being targeted unfairly. He further said that Pasha was in fact helping the police calm the crowd. The police are now shifting the blame on the SDPI, he also said.