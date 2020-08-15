YouTube
    Bengaluru violence: Meerut man who announced bounty on Karnataka MLA's nephew arrested

    New Delhi, Aug 14: A Muslim leader from Meerut, who announced Rs 51 lakh bounty on Karnataka MLA R Akhanda Srinivasmurthy's nephew over alleged derogatory Facebook post, was arrested on Friday evening for allegedly disturbing communal harmony.

    The man identified as Shahzeb Rizvi, purportedly announced a bounty of ₹51 lakh on the head of the nephew of Karnataka MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy for a post on social media that allegedly hurt Muslims' religious sentiments.

    Avinash Pandey, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Meerut, said Shahazeb Rizvi, a resident of Rasoolpur village in Phalwada town of Meerut, has been arrested and booked under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between religious groups) and 505 (2) (intent to incite one community against the other) of the IPC.

    Bengaluru violence: 60 more arrested, including BBMP Corporator Irshad Begum's husband

    The role of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) behind the mob violence in parts of Bengaluru, has come to light and investigation will go deep into it and their connections, Home Minister Basavaraj Bomai had said on Thursday.

    Three persons were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in D J Halli and adjoining areas on Tuesday night over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshi Nagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

    The MLA''s residence and a police station at D J Halli were torched by rioters, who also set many police and private vehicles afire, and looted the belongings of the legislator and those of his sister.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 0:06 [IST]
