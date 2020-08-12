Bengaluru violence: Congress, JD(S) join hands to support govt in maintaining peace

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Aug 12: Opposition Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka has extended complete support to the state government in establishing peace in violence-hit parts of the city and demanded immediate action against the culprits.

Bengaluru violence over Facebook post | Stone pelting & arson in city | Oneindia News

Leaders of both the parties have said that there are reports raising apprehensions that this could have been a "pre planned conspiracy".

Bengaluru violence: SDPI leader Muzamil Pasha arrested

"I condemn both violent incidents that erupted in Kaval Byrsandra and also the social media post that instigated the mob. I humbly request both Hindus and Muslims of the area to stay calm, maintain peace and live in harmony," Leader of opposition Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Noting that he spoke to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner on the matter, the Congress leader assured full support to the Karnataka government in establishing peace.

I think it was a planned riot, says Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Bengaluru violence

"Our experience tells us that only innocents suffer in the communal riots. I urge leaders from both the religions to discuss and resolve the issue amicably & restore peace in the area," he added.

Condemning the violence, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said that no one should take law into their hands and the Congress extend complete cooperation to the government in taking action as per law.

"Causing destruction to public property cannot be accepted. I have also heard from the media about the provocative tweet. Whoever has done it, it is wrong, the entire incident is wrong," he said.

Setting an example, Muslims form human chain to save temple amid Bengaluru violence

A meeting of Congress legislators from Bengaluru has been called, later in the day, Shivakumar said adding we will discuss and decide about our stand.

"Our legislators had gone to the spot last night to control the situation, but things did not come under control. I have learnt through the media that it looks like a planned conspiracy," Shivakumar alleged.

At least three people were killed and scores of others wounded in connection with arson and violence in certain parts of the city last night over a social media post allegedly by a relative of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

Nearly 110 people allegedly involved in the violence and the accused who had posted the communal post have been arrested. JD(S) Chief HD Deve Gowda in a tweet condemning the violence, has requested the government to take 'merciless' action against those involved.