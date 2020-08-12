Bengaluru violence: Congress condemns, CM Yediyurappa promises ‘ruthless action’ against culprits

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 12: As massive violence broke out in Bengaluru over an alleged inciting social media post, DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka unit of Congress, criticised it, calling it derogatory. He also condemned the violence and said that no one should take law into their own hands. He has called for an emergency meeting of Congress legislators and assured support to the state government.

Bengaluru violence over Facebook post | Stone pelting & arson in city | Oneindia News

Taking to Twitter, Shivakumar wrote,"I condemn the violence that has happened in Bengaluru. No one must take law into their own hands. The Government must take strict and exemplary action against the person who made the derogatory social media post as well as those who indulged in rioting and arson.''

Bengaluru: Section 144 imposed in city after three dead in violent clash over social media post

He also said that a meeting of all Congress's Bengaluru MLAs has been conveyed at 12 noon at the party office to discuss the matter.

''I have called a meeting of our legislators at 12 o'clock today. I have spoken to our CLP leader Siddaramaiah, we will give full support to government to maintain peace and harmony,'' Shivakuma said.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sought a probe into the source of the social media post which triggered the unrest in the city. "I strongly condemn Communally Provocative Offensive Post on Social Media which resulted in violence in Bengaluru. I appeal to all to remain calm and peaceful. Police must find out the source from which the Post originated rather than taking cognisance of only those who shared it," Singh said.

Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said,''Three people have died. Around 60 policemen injured, they've sustained stone injuries. Police vehicles were damaged & set on fire. A group entered a basement area where 200-250 vehicles were set on fire. Investigation on.''

Watch: Irate mob goes on a rampage in Bengaluru

''Now, situation is completely under control. Curfew imposed in DJ Halli & KG Halli police station limits & Section 144 imposed in remaining city. We are getting some companies from RAF, CRPF & CISF, to join our security arrangements,'' he further said.

Meanwhile, Chief minister BS Yediyurappa condemned the violence on Twitter, saying ruthless action will be taken against those who are found taking law into their hands. He also said that those who attacked police, media and the public will not be spared. He appealed for calm.