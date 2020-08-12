Bengaluru violence: An attempt to polarise, cops dig further

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 12: At least three persons have died and several police personnel injured after an irate mob pelted stones and damaged property during the violence that broke out in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

Bengaluru violence over Facebook post | Stone pelting & arson in city | Oneindia News

One of those arrested was Muzammil Pasha, an SDPI leader. Sources tell OneIndia that Pasha had initially gone to the police station to complain about Naveen who had allegedly put out the offensive post. However he later addressed a gathering outside the police station. He is alleged to have been found rioting in D J Halli. The police suspect that this is part of a conspiracy to polarise the community ahead of the BBMP elections.

Pasha had contested the previous BBMP elections from the Sagaypura Ward, which falls under Pulakeshinagar. The BBMP elections are likely to be September. An official confirmation on the dates are however awaited

The police have arrested 149 people so far for stone pelting and arson. "The miscreants in the DJ Halli police station has led to the assault and rioting at MLA Akhand Srinivasa's house and police station. Already, directives have been issued against the perpetrators and the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

Also Read:

The attack on journalists, the police and the public in the riot last night was unacceptable. The government will not tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain. I appeal to people to maintain peace and act with restraint and without panic," he said in another tweet.

Sharif, an eyewitness to the violence at the police station in DJ Halli said that he had come to record his statement. He said that he is from the civil defence and have come to protect the police. It is not the fault of the police, it was the public's fault he told reporters.

Three persons were killed in Bengaluru after police opened fire on Tuesday night. The firing took place as violence broke out after a youth alleged posted derogatory content inciting hatred on Facebook.

The members of the minority community pelted stone at the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Shrinivasa Murthy.

Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism and Kananda and Culture CT Ravi on Wednesday termed Bengaluru violence as a "planned riot" and alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is behind the incident that claimed 3 lives.

"Congress party is indulging in appeasing these people as they are its vote bank. This is not the first incident. During CAA protests, a riot was carried out in Mangaluru. It was an organised incident, not an isolated incident. SDPI is behind it. They provoked people. SDPI is famous for rioting," he said.