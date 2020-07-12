  • search
    Bengaluru under complete lockdown from July 14-22: What's open, what's not

    Bengaluru, July 12: With a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Saturday announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from July 14.

    Representational Image

    "As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a statement.

    Yediyurappa complemented the efforts of COVID-19 warriors like Asha workers, Doctors, Medical staff, police, officials, Media and others who are working to control the spread of virus.

    Bengaluru lockdown: What is open

    Emergency services like hospitals facilities, groceries, milk, vegetables, medicines and other daily use items will be available.

    People advised to stay home during lockdown.

    While going to purchase daily use items, people have been asked to maintain social distance, wear masks, and follow all the guidelines related to lockdown.

    Bengaluru lockdown: What is allowed

    Medical and post-graduate exams that are already announcedwill be held as per the schedule.

    A total of 36,216 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 613 deaths and 14,716 discharges. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 16,862 infections.

