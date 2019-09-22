Bengaluru Traffic police assaults tempo driver for violating traffic rules, video goes viral

New Delhi, Sep 22: A police head constable of Halasuru Gate traffic police station, Bengaluru on Friday assaulted a tempo driver who allegedly violated traffic rules on NR Junction near Town Hall.

The video of the incident which was captured by the driver itself went viral on various social media platforms.

The driver identified as Suneel alleged that a head constable stopped his goods auto as he driving against a one-way road. As he was heading ahead to stop his vehicle, the constable sat inside the vehicle and asked him to park nearby.

Meanwhile, the duo got into a verbal duel and the angry constable assaulted him with a helmet before slapping him repeatedly. He later the recorded video to news channels.

ACP, Central Traffic, said, we are aware about the video. "The driver was driving against a one-way road, so traffic policemen from Halasuru Gate station asked him to stop the vehicle to fine him. The driver continued to drive even after the constable got inside the vehicle."

"The driver, who was asked to stop on the extreme right side of the road, continued to ride on left and also blamed the police. So, the constable assaulted him." he said a leading daily.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the driver and an inquiry has been initiated against the constable.

Earlier on Saturday, the Karnataka government reduced the high traffic fines introduced as per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 at the start of the month.

This was confirmed in a notification issued by the Transport Department specifying the new reduced fines for traffic violations.

Penalties for riders not wearing a helmet and seat belt was both reduced to Rs 500 from Rs 1000. The fine for driving without a license was reduced from Rs 5000 to Rs 1000 for two-wheelers and three-wheelers and Rs 2000 for 4-wheelers.