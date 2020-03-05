Bengaluru: To decongest city thoroughfares, Karnataka govt allots Rs 8,772 cr for city development

Bengaluru, Mar 05: Recognising the importance of Bengaluru as the key driver of state's economy, the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday mooted proposals to ease the notorious traffic congestion of the city by promoting the public transport system.

"For the year 2020-21, a total amount of Rs 8,772 crore is provided for the Bengaluru development sector," he said presenting the State Budget in the Assembly.

A comprehensive mobility programme for Bengaluru -- half of the contribution of Karnataka gross state domestic product comes from the city alone -- is prepared for the first time, he said.

Infrastructure facilities, transit based development and essential regulatory measures will be taken up with an objective of increasing the utilisation of public transport from 48 per cent to 73 per cent, Yediyurappa said.

The Chief Minister earmarked Rs 500 crore for the suburban railway project.

The total cost of the project is Rs 18,000 crore of which 20 per cent each will be shared by the Centre and the state, and the rest of the 60 per cent raised through institutional loan.

The government committed in the budget to allocate Rs 100 crore every year for a period of seven years to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to purchase 1,500 diesel buses at an expenditure of Rs 600 crore.

As many as 30 air-conditioned electric buses will be added to the fleet of BMTC for which the government said it was providing Rs 100 crore to add 500 ordinary electric buses. Yediyurappa said action has been taken to purchase 90 electric buses under the Smart City Project to encourage mass transport and to provide effective Metro Feeder Transport facility for the Metro commuters.

The government also proposed to implement electric bike taxi project to address the issue of last mile connectivity, and development of 'Bus Priority Lane' in 12 corridors having high traffic density in the city under Phase-2.

Taking a cue from Delhi government's free bus ride for women, the Karnataka government earmarked Rs 25 crore in this year's budget giving free passes to one lakh women labourers working in garment factories under the 'Vanitha Sangathi' scheme. It will be implemented in association with factory owners.

In order to reduce heavy vehicle density in the city, a feasibility study will be taken up to develop an integral multi-modal transport hub on the city outskirts with private partnership, Yediyurappa said. Identifying the 12 high density zones that contribute 80 per cent of the traffic congestion, the Chief Minister said an estimated amount of Rs 500 crore will be spent under the supervision of Karnataka Road Development Authority to develop them.

A corpus fund of Rs 60 crore will be earmarked for the next three years to set up an Artificial Intelligence Research Translation Park in association with the Indian Institute of Science. A Centre for Agro-Innovation in Bengaluru Bio-Innovation Centre will be set up to drive entrepreneurship in agriculture and allied sectors with an expenditure of Rs 20 crore, the Chief Minister added.