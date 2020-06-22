  • search
    Bengaluru: Three men die in road accident while doing stunts on two-wheelers

    Bengaluru, June 22: In a yet another tragic incident, three young men were killed in road accident while attempting stunts on two-wheelers near Jakkur airfield in the early morning on Sunday.

    According to the police, the accident occurred at around 6:30 am in the morning on the Ballari Road (which leads to the Kempegowda International Airport) . The trio were performing stunts like wheelies along with several others, when one of the lost control over his two-wheeler and collided with the other.

    The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Aadi Ayaan (16), Maaj Ahmad Khan (17) and Syed Riyaz (22). All the three were residents of Govindapura.

      An FIR has been registered under under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed). 304(A) [ Causing death by negligence.]. 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.) and 189 (Threat of injury to public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and has begun investigation.

      Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 10:45 [IST]
