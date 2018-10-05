Bengaluru: Thousands of dead fish, snails surface in Madiwala Lake, locals blame pollution

Thousands of fish, snails found dead:

Residents living around the lake were in for a shock as they found the fish heaped around Madiwala Lake, raising unbearable stink in the water body.

Madiwala Lake receives sewage and storm water:

The Madiwala lake, maintained by the State Forest Department, receives sewage and storm water from surrounding localities. Several residents, who complained about the stink, said sewage from the drain flowing into the lake due to a breach in a bund had depleted oxygen levels causing the large fish kill and authorities concerned had done nothing despite complaints.

A watery grave for the fishes at Ulsoor lake:

In a similar instance in March 2016, thousands of dead fish had washed up along the banks of Ulsoor Lake. According to Vaman Acharya, former chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, said that untreated sewage flowing into the lake was choking marine life.

About 300-year-old Madiwala lake:

Madiwala lake is one of the biggest lakes in Bangalore. It is situated in the BTM Layout. It is a home to many migratory birds. The lake comes under the administration of Karnataka State Forest Department which carries out the routine maintenance of this lake. There is also a childrens' park. The Madiwala lake sees a huge number of Spot-billed Pelican migration in the winter (November-December). These Spot-billed Pelicans live in groups. Their main food is fish. Pelicans take small flight across the lake for fishing.