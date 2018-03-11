Bengaluru: This top cop saluting schoolboy is winning the internet

In a heartwarming gesture, Bengaluru's top cop was seen saluting a schoolboy and the video has been doing rounds on social media showing a proud moment of respect and discipline practised by the Bengaluru City Police.

The entire incident was caught on camera, which shows a passing schoolboy understood to be a student of St Joseph's Indian School, saluted Bengaluru city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar as a mark of respect outside the Vittal Mallya Hospital in the city.

And to everyone's surprise, accompanied by other police officers, Kumar too stopped in his tracks and saluted the boy in return as well.

The video which has been doing the rounds on social media was shared on Facebook by Bengaluru City Police on Friday.

It has since has garnered nearly 92,000 views and 1,600 shares.

"A respect given by a uniform to a uniform shows the value of discipline," read the caption.

The video prompted a positive reaction on social media with users extolling the top cop's gesture.

OneIndia News

