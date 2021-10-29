Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar admitted to Vikram hospital in Bengaluru; Security tightened

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Oct 29: South Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar admitted to Vikram hospital in Bengalru. According to media reports, the actor suffered heart attack. However, an official statement is awaited.

Preliminary reports suggest that the actor collapsed during his workout following which he was rushed to Hospital. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is also present at the hospital. As news of Puneeth Rajkumar's deteriorating health spread, a huge police force has been deployed outside the hospital to keep the situation under control.

Born on 17 March 1975, Puneeth is fondly known as Appu, is an actor, playback singer, television presenter, and producer who works primarily in Kannada cinema. He is the son of legendary actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He has been a lead actor in 29 Kannada films; as a child, he appeared in many films.

Parvathamma, Rajkumar, Varadappa all passed away on A Wednesday

His performances in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) were praised.

He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu.

He also won Karnataka State Award Best Child artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu. Puneeth's first lead role was in 2002's Appu.

He has been dubbed by media and fans as "Powerstar". He has appeared as a lead actor in commercially successful films, including Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017). He is one of the most famous celebrities and the highest-paid actors in the Kannada cinema.

In 2012, he debuted as a television presenter on the game show Kannadada Kotyadhipati, a Kannada version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.