Bengaluru: Section 144 to remain in place in DJ Halli, KG Halli areas till Aug 15

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Aug 13: Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant on Wednesday said that Section 144 imposed in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 AM on August 15. For the uninitiated, Section 144 disallows gathering of four or more people at a place.

Three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in a city locality irked over a social media post allegedly put out by a Congress legislator's relative, with the Government terming the violence as a "well-planned act."

Bengaluru violence: SDPI comes under the scanner yet again

"Three people have died (in police firing)," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told PTI. Further, 110 people have been arrested in connection with the rioting at Pulakeshi Nagar here.

Scores, including around 50 policemen, were injured in the violence that erupted on Tuesday night and continued till the wee hours of Wednesday, apparently triggered by the online post. Pulakeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthys residence and a police station at D J Halli were among those targeted by the angry mob. The house of the MLA, who was not at home at the time, was allegedly set on fire.

Tourism minister C T Ravi said:"It is clear and evident that yesterday's violent attack was carried out by a Muslim mob in a pre-planned manner."

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force are being dispatched to the violence-hit areas of Bengaluru.

Three companies from Hyderabad and three from Chennai will be deployed in DG Halli and K G Halli police station limits, he told reporters at Udupi before leaving for Bengaluru. He said the situation is now under control and additional police forces are deployed in the area. Rapid action force and the 'Garuda' force are also being deployed, the minister added.

Meanwhile,the state government on Wednesday announced that a district magistrate would conduct an inquiry into the violence. The government also decided to recover losses caused to public property during the violence from the rioters.

Bengaluru violence: Karnataka govt orders magisterial probe

Pant said Naveen, said to be a nephew of the legislator, who allegedly put out the social media post has been arrested.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the "attack on the residence of the MLA, the police station and rioting are condemnable. "Already given directions to initiate stringent action against the criminals (and) the government has initiated all the measures to contain violence," he said.

The attack on police, media persons and common citizens was unpardonable.The government will not tolerate such instigation and mischief, he added.

Bengaluru violence: An attempt to polarise, cops dig further

The rioters also torched many police and private vehicles, badly damaged the house and looted the belongings of MLA Murthy and those of his sister. An ATM was smashed into pieces. After the arson and violence, the entire DJ Halli resembled a war zone. To disperse the unruly mob, police resorted to lathi charge, lobbed tear gas shells and later opened fire, killing three people.

The opposition Congress and JD(S) extended complete support to the state government in restoring peace in violence-hit parts of the city and demanded immediate action against the culprits.