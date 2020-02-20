  • search
    Bengaluru SAP India employees test positive for H1N1, offices close for extensive sanitisation

    Bengaluru, Feb 20: After two SAP India employees based in Bengaluru (RMZ Ecoworld office) tested positive for the H1N1 virus on Thursday, all the SAP Offices across Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitisation, as a precautionary measure.

    Representational Image
    On Thursday, as a precautionary measure the SAP Offices across these three cities Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitisation.

    Earlier, the coronavirus outbreak has put Indians on guard.

    Karnataka: DyCM G Parameshwara holds meeting to discuss action plan to control H1N1 virus

    Till now, the country has had three confirmed cases of the coronavirus. All the three patients, from the southern Indian state of Kerala, who have fully recovered. The death toll in China due to coronavirus rises to 2,118, with confirmed cases of 74,576.

    X