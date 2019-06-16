Bengaluru: Rowdy Kunigal Giri's birthday party busted, 266 girls rescued from venue

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, June 16: Officials of the Central Crime Branch raided a well-known bar and restaurant on Residency Road and rescued 266 dance bar artistes who had been employed to dance for the birthday party of rowdy Kunigal Giri who planned his 34th birthday.

However, he managed to escape by jumping to the adjacent building before he cut his cake. The incident took place on Friday night.

The Deputy commissioner of police (crime) S Girish who supervised the raid said that the police has taken 266 women into the custody who were forced to dance in front of the rowdy and his friends. The rescued women have been sent to the state-run home for women after recording their statements.

Watch: Woman tied to pole, thrashed by villagers for not returning loan

He alsos said that the basement was lavishly decorated and the party was hosted in seven halls spread over three floors.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Giri had invited his friends, a few from the city's underworld, for his birthday party at dance bar Times Bar and Restaurant on Residency Road. This was possibly the biggest bash organized by a rowdy for fellow rowdies in recent times in the city.

Girish H V alias Kunigal Giri hails from Kunigal taluk in Tumakuru. He has around 90 cases of robbery, dacoity, extortion and illegal real estate dealings registered against him. A high-school dropout and son of a priest, Giri took to crime by robbin.