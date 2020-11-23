YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengaluru riots case: NIA grills former mayor

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 23: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Monday interrogated former Congress Mayor R Sampath Raj in the central prison here in connection with violence that rocked parts of the city in August.

    Bengaluru riots case: NIA grills former mayor
    R Sampath Raj

    NIA sources said a three-member team of the investigation agency questioned Raj in the Parappana Agrahara central prison where he has been lodged after his recent arrest by the Central Crime Branch Police, which is simultaneously probing the violence case. They said the agency obtained court permission to question the Congress corporator for two days to ascertain his role in the attack on two police stations.

    Riots case: NIA searches 43 locations in Bengaluru

    The CCB police arrested Raj on charges of hatching the conspiracy for the violence on August 11 night. About 3,000 to 4,000 vandals set on fire the houses of Pulakesh Nagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his sister over a social media post by Murthy's nephew.

    They also torched the Devara Jeevanahalli and Kadugondanahalli police stations. Three people were killed in the police firing while the fourth one died due to abdomen injuries in the hospital. Raj, Congress corporator from Devara Jeevanahalli municipal ward, has been charged with hatching a conspiracy for the violence to finish off the MLA politically in connivance with others.

    The Congress has alleged that the former mayor has been framed on false charges to give a twist to the violence and defame the party.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru national investigation agency

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X