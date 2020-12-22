Is New Year celebration allowed in Bangalore: Here are the rules

Bengaluru riots: A deliberate attempt to create terror as NIA nets 187

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 22: The number of persons arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Bengaluru riots case is now 187. 17 more persons have been arrested by the NIA in connection with the case.

The case pertains to a violent attack in Bengaluru on August 11 2020 following a Facebook post by Naveen, the nephew of Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, who is a Congress MLA from Pulakeshi Nagar.

The NIA has found that the SDPI leaders, Mohammad Sharieff, President, Bengaluru District SDPI, Imran Ahmed, President, KG Halli Ward, along with other senior leaders like Rubah Waqas, Shabbar Khan and Shaik Ajmal had conducted meetings at Thanissandra and KG Halli wards in Bengaluru on August 11 where they conspired, mobilised and led the crowd gathered at KG Halli Police station to attack the police personnel.

The incident caused huge damage to the public and police station vehicles. Similarly, accused Abbas, SDPI President of Nagwara ward had also mobilised large crowd at the KG Halli police station through his associates Azil Pasha, Irfan Khan and Akbar Khan.

Investigation also revealed the use of social media channels like Facebook, Instagram , WhatsApp to spread terror among people and mobilised people from far away places to gather at KG Halli Police Station. Accused Saddam, Sayed Sohel, Kaleemulla alias Shahrukh Khan were active social media users who participated in riots as well as instigated others to gather at the Police Station.

The SDPI which is not banned had been flagged by the National Investigation Agency in the past.