Bengaluru: Residents take a dance route to highlight sorry state of footpaths

    Bengaluru, Oct 18: Even as the rains are ready to lash the city in next 24 hours, residents of Malleswaram in Bengaluru have raised concerns over the bad state of footpaths in the area.

    They decided to highlight the issue in a novel way by mocking civic agencies at the same time - performing Bharatanatyam on the damaged footpaths.

    Image Courtesy: You Tube.

    Made by Malleswaram Social, a citizen group, the video directed by Anushya Badrinath is the first of an upcoming series of seven to ten videos. The video shows two women dancing on the locality's sidewalks in the presence of three musicians. The video was later tweeted by the residents, with the hashtag, #footpathbeku.

    The video clip begins with two pedestrians who come upon a broken footpath, filled with debris and broken slabs. They have to dance, jump and prance around in order to get through the uneven footpath without hurting themselves.

    The video has been retweeted several times and tagged the deputy chief minister, BBMP mayor and Bengaluru traffic police. It was captioned, 'Nidde... sir... nidde' (sleep sir sleep).

