Bengaluru: Residents raise voice against new brewery and loud music

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Once known as the pub capital of India, Bengaluru may soon lose this moniker as Residents have often raised their voices against commercialization, increasing noise pollution against pubs.

If you are a Bengalurean who is clued into the Food & Beverages, then the reports of restaurants opening and shutting down may not be new to you.

Residents on the 3.5 km-stretch of the Gear School Road have now protested against the new microbrewery which is slated to come up right in the middle of a residential area.

A 500 seater micro brewery is slated to come up right in the middle of a residential area on Gear School Road.



Shares a compound walk with 250 unit Prestige Jade Pavillion and right opposite Assetz East Point. Has educational institutions nearby. #FixGearSchoolRoad pic.twitter.com/Y4oKmpag3K — MayaRao (@MayaRao) January 8, 2020

The 500 seater brewpub, said to be the largest in the city, is located on a narrow feet road, a clear violation of zonal regulations, near Doddakannelli, off the outer ring road or Sarjapur road.

The 3.5-km-long road has two exits - one towards Sarjapur Road and another towards Panathur Road and three schools which makes the road even more congested.

A 500-seater micro brewery also shares a compound walk with 250 unit Prestige Jade Pavillion and is right opposite to Assetz East Point.

BJP Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar taking to microblogging site, asked the Twitter user to file a written complaint to special commissioner BBMP of their respective zone.

Pls file a written complaint to special commsnr bbmp of yr zone n copy me at rajeev@rajeev.in @BBMPCOMM @BBMP_MAYOR @PCMohanMP @Namma_Bengaluru https://t.co/LtDU7GQXEy — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) January 8, 2020

In a written reply to BBMP commissioner BH Anil Kumar, the residents have urged to look into the matter and ensure that the 500-seater micro brewery doesn't come up.

''The presence of this pub-restaurant will lead to overcrowding, parking on the road all of which will lead to severe traffic jams, add to the noise and air pollution,'' the letter stated.

Residents of the locality fear that the brewpub may cause a lot of inconvenience to residents of the area. As the outlet did not have parking indoors, which will lead inconvenience on the already narrow road.

''Also playing live music almost every day may cause noise pollution," said residents, who had complained to BBMP.

In the last few weeks, several pubs have shut down in Bengaluru, with four in Indiranagar alone. These establishments were unable to procure an occupancy certificate either due to violation of building bye-laws or not meeting the fire safety norms.

The Bengaluru Police since last year has demanded that all pubs and restaurants in the city must submit a variety of documents to procure an entertainment license after the Supreme Court upheld the licensing rules.