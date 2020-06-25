Bengaluru rains: Water level of Vrishabhavathi river continues to rise

Bengaluru, June 25: Heavy rains continued to lash for the second consecutive day in the city of Bengaluru on Thursday leading to waterlogging in low lying areas. The sudden weather change threw life out of gear in the 'silicon valley'. Many areas received rains for more than four hours on Thursday night.

Following heavy rainfall in the city, the water level of Vrishabawathi river continued to rise.

Karnataka: Water level of Vrishabawathi river continues to rise, following heavy rainfall in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/udCOZTMqbl — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

The Vrishabhavathi River is a tributary of the Arkavathy river. It originates at the Kadu Malleshwara Temple in Malleswaram and flows through several areas in the city including Rajarajeshwari nagar, Kengeri and Bapuji Nagar. The Vrishabhavathi meets the Arkavathy River near Bidadi in the outskirts of the city.

Earlier on Tuesday, Several places in southern Bengaluru received 5.1 cm of rain, as per the dashboard of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Centre.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are in for fairly widespread to widespread rains, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers from Thursday to Sunday. Isolated extremely heavy falls are on the cards for Kerala and Mahe on Friday and Saturday.

In view of the extremely heavy rain and strong winds forecast, the IMD has issued a red warning over Kerala on Friday, instructing its residents to "take action" and protect themselves from extreme weather conditions.