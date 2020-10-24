YouTube
    Bengaluru rains: Heavy showers triggers waterlogging in low lying areas

    Bengaluru, Oct 24: Heavy rains lashed parts of Bengaluru on Friday, leaving many areas waterlogged in low-lying areas and traffic disrupted.

    Bengaluru rains: Heavy showers triggers waterlogging in low lying areas

    The Indian Meteorological Department predicted issued a thunderstorm with lightning alert for the state capital and nine other districts.

    The Karnataka State Disaster Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, too, had predicted widespread to moderate rains. Moreover, isolated heavy rainfall is predicted along with light to moderate rainfall is expected till Monday.

    Low pressure in Bay of Bengal to bring rains in AP, Odisha, Bengal: IMD

    The weather forecast predicted that the rainfall is being caused by a depression formed over northwest Bay of Bengal is moving in the northeast direction with a speed of 24 kilometers per hour.

    Several photos and videos recorded by local residents shows vehicles in the basement of some apartments and houses in the low-lying areas were submerged.

    Traffic was disrupted on Mysuru Road, Silk Board junction, Hosur road, Bannerghatta road, Basavanagudi, Nayandahalli, RR Nagar, BG Road, Nayandahalli and other roads.

    According to the BBMP, Bengaluru received more than 75 mm rainfall, which caused huge damage to property. "We have not estimated losses yet, as zonal officers were busy in clearing waterlogging as well as in rescue operations," the official said.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 1:20 [IST]
