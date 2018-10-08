Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada group fumes over 'Veeramadevi', demands removal of Sunny Leone from film

Bengaluru, Oct 8: Pro-Kannada group began their protest against Sunny Leone's portrayal of Veeramadevi in her debut Tamil and Telugu film in Bengaluru.

Earlier, a Hindu group- Karnataka Rakshana Vedike tore down posters of actor Sunny Leone's upcoming film 'Veeramadevi', as a mark of raising objections against the actor's presence in the film.

Speaking to the media, a member of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Harish, said that the group is "against Sunny Leone acting as Veeramadevi a character which holds historical significance to the state.

The actress will be seen playing the titular role in the film, the warrior Veeramadevi and apparently sections of the south are not able to take her playing such prestigious role taking her past of being a porn star. The irony is that makers have invested about a hundred crores in the film with technicians from Hollywood fame Lord of the Rings.

The Kannada film, starring Leone and Navdeep, is set to release in the first week of October.