    Bengaluru: Police rescue six women from prostitution racket

    Bengaluru, Feb 21: The Bengaluru City Police on Thursday raided a spa on suspicion of its involvement in the prostitution racket at Hoodi village in Mahadevapura area of Bengaluru and rescued six women.

    Central Crime Branch sleuths conducted a raid and arrested three people while another is absconding. A case has been registered.

    However, this is not the first time an illegal spa and massage centre has been busted in the city of Bengaluru. CCB police had earlier raided a few places in Koramangala, where prostitution was being run.

    Cops bust prostitution racket; foreign national among 2 rescued

    On Feb 19, officers attached to the CCB had raided a spa centre in Koramangala area and rescued six women. The owner of the Jack Salon And Wellness Spa in Koramangala has been absconding while the Manager was arrested.

    Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 11:20 [IST]
