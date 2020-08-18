Bengaluru ophthalmologist accused of furthering ISIS cause arrested by NIA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 18: Abdur Rahman, an ophthalmologist working in Bengaluru has been arrested in connection with an Islamic State Khorasan Province Case has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He is a resident of Basavangudi, Bengaluru and is working as an Ophthalmologist at M.S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore, the NIA said in a note.

This case was initially registered by Delhi Police Special Cell in March, 2020, after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi.

ISIS selling PPE kits amidst pandemic to raise funds for terror

The couple was found to be having affiliations with ISKP, which is a banned terrorist organisation and is a part of ISIS and were found to be involved in subversive and anti-national activities. They were also found to be in touch with Abdullah Basith, who was already lodged in Tihar jail in another NIA case.

During further investigation, NIA arrested two more accused Sadiya Anwar Sheikh and Nabeel Siddick Khatri, both residents of Pune, for being part of the conspiracy to further the activities of ISIS/ISKP in India and to carry out subversive activities in the garb of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

During interrogation, arrested accused Abdur Rahman confessed that he was conspiring with accused Jahanzaib Sami and other Syria-based ISIS operatives on secure messaging platforms to further ISIS activities. He was in the process of developing a medical application for helping the injured ISIS cadres in the conflict-zones and a weaponry-related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters.

He had visited an ISIS medical camp in Syria in early 2014 for treatment of ISIS terrorists and stayed with Islamic State operatives for 10 days and returned to India.

After arresting him, NIA carried out searches at 3 premises belonging to him in Bangalore with the assistance of Karnataka Police and seized digital devices, mobile phone, laptop containing incriminating material.

New Delhi, Aug 18: Abdur Rahman, an ophthalmologist working in Bengaluru has been arrested in connection with an Islamic State Khorasan Province Case has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He is a resident of Basavangudi, Bengaluru and is working as an Ophthalmologist at M.S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore, the NIA said in a note.

6 ISIS terrorists who used ICT to scout for recruits and establish Caliphate held guilty

This case was initially registered by Delhi Police Special Cell in March, 2020, after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi.

The couple was found to be having affiliations with ISKP, which is a banned terrorist organisation and is a part of ISIS and were found to be involved in subversive and anti-national activities. They were also found to be in touch with Abdullah Basith, who was already lodged in Tihar jail in another NIA case.

During further investigation, NIA arrested two more accused Sadiya Anwar Sheikh and Nabeel Siddick Khatri, both residents of Pune, for being part of the conspiracy to further the activities of ISIS/ISKP in India and to carry out subversive activities in the garb of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

During interrogation, arrested accused Abdur Rahman confessed that he was conspiring with accused Jahanzaib Sami and other Syria-based ISIS operatives on secure messaging platforms to further ISIS activities. He was in the process of developing a medical application for helping the injured ISIS cadres in the conflict-zones and a weaponry-related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters.

He had visited an ISIS medical camp in Syria in early 2014 for treatment of ISIS terrorists and stayed with Islamic State operatives for 10 days and returned to India.

SC says funds from PM-Cares needn't be transferred to National Disaster Response Fund|Oneindia News

After arresting him, NIA carried out searches at 3 premises belonging to him in Bangalore with the assistance of Karnataka Police and seized digital devices, mobile phone, laptop containing incriminating material.