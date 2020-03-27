Bengaluru oncologist claims usage of cytokines can be close to an effective treatment for Covid-19

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 27: Bengaluru based Oncologist claims that he developed an effective treatment for coronavirus which could be ready for trials by this weekend.

Speaking to ANI, Oncologist Dr. Vishal Rao said,''Human body cells release interferon chemical to kill viruses. But it can't be released by cells in the case of COVID19 cases, leading to weak immune system. We got hold of some preprint suggesting that interferon is effective in COVID19.''

The doctor has appealed the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to review his suggestion. If enacted on on a major scale following a deep research, the measure may prove to be instrumental in saving lives of COVID-19 infected persons.

The oncologist clarified that cytokines must not be considered as a vaccine since it cannot prevent the infection of coronavirus. "This is focused on COVID-19 positive patients," he added