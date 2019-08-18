Bengaluru on very high alert as SIMI, ISIS, PFI and JMB have spiralled out of control

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Bengaluru city has been placed on high alert after the Intelligence Bureau warned of a possible terror attack.

The alert is not specific in nature, but Intelligence Bureau sources say that there are multiple factors that have led to the upping of security in the city and its adjoining areas.

The threats that the city faces are from groups such as the Jamat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh and Islamic State. There is also a possibility of a splinter group trying to carry out disruptive activities in the aftermath of Article 370 being abrogated. The IB has warned that several groups have been organising protests in various parts of the country and this could turn violent.

Possible terror attack puts Bengaluru on very high alert

In June the National Investigation Agency after a chase of nearly 5 years, arrested an accused in connection with the Burdwan blasts from Doddaballapur near Bengaluru.

The arrested person was identified as Habibur Rehman, who is a close aide of Jahidul Islam arrested by the NIA last year from Ramanagara near Bengaluru. The sleuths of the NIA are currently questioning Rehman and during the interrogation it came to light that he had travelled to several places across the country.

He told the NIA during interrogation that he had travelled to Bengal, Bengaluru, Kerala and Chennai.

During the interrogation of Islam too the NIA had learnt that he had travelled to several places across the country and the agency suspects that it was to strengthen the activities of the Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

Rehman according to the NIA landed in Bengaluru in 2015. He then took up a job with a contractor in K R Puram. However following an NIA crackdown which led to arrests in Maharashtra, he moved out of Bengaluru.

The case of Islam too is similar. He was residing in Bengaluru and following the crackdown, he moved to Ramanagara, the NIA has learnt. NIA officials tell OneIndia that these persons had a free run all these years. They would mingle with the local population and take shelter.

They were so convincing that their contractor for whom they worked had no idea about their activities. The NIA is now trying to ascertain, where these persons had transported the bombs that they had prepared. It may be recalled that hours after Habibur's arrest, two bombs were found in a drain at Ramanagara.

In May, there was another alert that stated that one person from Sri Lanka, who was part of the Easter Bombings had visited several southern cities including Bengaluru. They had gone travelling to Bangalore, Kashmir and Kerala according to the information available. It was for some sort of a training or to establish links with other organisations outside the country, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayke had said.

The National Investigation Agency is examining the possible links to the Islamic State. The NIA questioned several persons in connection with the case and is trying to ascertain if there were links between some members of the PFI and the ISIS.

NIA officials say probing this link is necessary as the ISIS is known to tie up with regional outfits. This was seen during the Sri Lanka blasts, where the ISIS had aligned with the National Towheed Jamath.

As curbs are eased in J&K, stray incidents of violence reported

On Thursday the National Investigation Agency during a raid conducted in 20 places seized incriminating material relating to the Popular Front of India.

Officials also say that another group to watch out for is the PFI. This radical outfit has espoused the Kashmir cause on several platforms and could look to create trouble. The outfit is closely associated with elements in the ISIS as well as the SIMI. These outfits have a strong base in Karnataka and could try and strike in a bid to espouse the Kashmir cause.