Bengaluru: Now, women-only Pink taxi service launched at airport

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 8: Special cabs driven by women, for women were launched from Kempegowda International Airport to Bengaluru city in a new mode of convenient transport. Going by the name Go Pink Cabs, the project is on an experimental basis for now. About 10 taxis are available for now and all are piloted by women drivers.

The Bengaluru airport already provides taxicab services ranging from Uber, Ola, Karnataka Taxi, MegaCabs and Meru Cabs. With Go Pink Cabs, an exclusive option has become available for women.

The services will be functional 24x7 with slightly steep prices. On average, an Uber ride from the airport to the city would roughly cost Rs 8/km.

With Go Pink Cabs, during the day (6 am - 11.59 pm), the cabs are priced at Rs 21.50/km and Rs 23.50/km at night (12 am - 6 am). Solo female travellers can hire them or they can team up with a group of women to avail the services of the cab.

The initiative, the press release said, is also an effort to contribute to the socio-economic development of women from villages around the Airport by actively recruiting women drivers from the vicinity.