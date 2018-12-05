Home News India Bengaluru now has its first park dedicated to dogs

Bengaluru now has its first park dedicated to dogs

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Bengaluru, Dec 5: Bengaluru might have his problems with garbage and pollution, thanks to an ever-rising population, but yet within all the chaos and disorder, the citizens of India's IT hub have not given up the aspirations to improve the city's overall living ambience.

The Garden City, as the Karnataka capital is also known of despite the garbage problem, has a culture of setting up parks and breathing spaces for the citizens - both young and old. Now, the city has its first park dedicated exclusively to dogs, Bangalore Mirror reported. It's the owners who have come forward to set up the park in Domlur area of the city and it has activity zones for the canines - a kennel as well as a place for poop - and all these have been made from funds raised by the owners themselves. The park will remain open throughout the year and round the clock though dogs without people and people without dogs will not be allowed inside. Also, the park will not allow dogs that are aggressive and not properly vaccinated.