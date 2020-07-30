YouTube
    Bengaluru now has containment zones over 19,000 as coronavirus cases rise; 1362 added in a day

    Bengaluru, July 30: The containment zones in Bengaluru have been ramped up to 19,001 in light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city. Bengaluru has become a hotspot of coronavirus cases in Karnataka, which has had a major spike in the cases in the last few weeks.

    "Snapshot of Covid cases in Bengaluru, total containment zones 19,001," said an official.

    Marshals and police have been put on the job to ensure that rules are not violated. Citizens under home quarantine and primary and secondary contacts are stamped, another senior BBMP official said.

    According to the BBMP COVID-19 war room report, though the total number of containment zones are 19,001, not all of them are active. Currently there are 14,143 active containment zones.

    COVID-19: Karnataka crosses 1-lakh mark with 46,923 cases in Bengaluru alone

    The west zone has reported the highest number of COVID-19 patients (24%) in the last 24 hours with close to 600 cases.

    Currently, Bengaluru is the fourth most Covid infected metropolitan city, after New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

    In the last 10 days alone, the city witnessed 19,314 infections, emerging as the most infected place in the southern state.

    Of the 51,091 cases, active cases in the city currently stand at 36,224.

