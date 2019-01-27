Bengaluru: Nirmala Sitharaman watches film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', with ex-servicemen

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 27: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday arrived at Central Spirit Mall in Bellandur, Bengaluru to watch the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', with ex-servicemen.

The film is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel.

The movie, based on the events following the 2016 Uri attack in Jammu and Kashmir, has received positive reviews from critics since its release on January 11.

The Kaushal-Gautam starrer is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army on terrorist launchpads across the Line of Control in September 2016. The operation was conducted in retaliation to the terrorist attacks on an army camp in Uri earlier in the same month.

Also featuring Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina, Uri: the Surgical Strike released on January 11.