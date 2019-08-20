  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengaluru: Minor stabs father to death, sets him ablaze with boyfriend's help

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 20: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl and her boyfriend stabbed her father who is a businessman at his Rajajinagar residence for objecting to their relationship.

    The girl and her 18-year-old boyfriend have been detained, Assistant Commissioner of Police V Dhananjay Kumar told news agency Press Trust of India.

    The daughter has confessed to the crime, the police said on Monday. The girl allegedly added some calmpose tablets in milk and gave it to her father when he returned home after dropping his wife and son at the railway station, who left for Puducherry to attend a marriage. After he fell asleep, she and her boyfriend allegedly stabbed him to death. The duo then dragged the body of the 41-year-old businessman inside the bathroom, where they set him ablaze.

    This Bengaluru restaurant has robot waiters to serve customers

    When neighbours saw smoke emanating from the house, they alerted police and the fire brigade, which rushed to the spot.

    When they went inside, they found the partially charred body of the girl's father with 10 stab wounds.

    After coming to know her closeness with her boyfriend, her parents allegedly thrashed her and also kept warning her. Recently when she went to a mall with her boyfriend, he took her to the task, which irked the girl.

    Frustrated over her parents coming in the way of her friendship, she allegedly hatched a plot along with her boyfriend.

    Watch horrific video of a car ploughing into pedestrians in Bengaluru's HSR layout

    The burnt body of Jain, an apparel businessman, was found in his house on Sunday morning in the bathroom. His daughter had allegedly screamed for help which alerted the neighbours and the firemen and police were called in. However, police found bloodstains on the victim's bed and the bedroom floor and knew that it was not an accident.

    Earlier reports said that her boyfriend was studying B.Com but the police have clarified that he was in the same school as the girl.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru boyfriend

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 9:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue