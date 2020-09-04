For Quick Alerts
Bengaluru metro to not open gates at stations in containment zones; Check guidelines here
Bengaluru, Sep 04: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Thursday released its Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Namma Metro operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The metro will not open gates at stations in containment zones, as per the SOP released by the BMRCL.
Check the guidelines here
- If a train reaches maximum passenger limit of 400, it will skip crowded stations and stop at the next one. The public will just have to find the next nearest station.
- Only one bag per passenger will be allowed and social-distancing of two metres will have to be maintained between commuters.
- Authorities have also decided not to allow cash transactions. Besides the ban on tokens, recharging smart cards at stations will not be permitted.
- The public can only recharge online. Passengers who do not have cards with the online recharge facility.
- The SOP also advises passengers not to place their cards on the card reader at the fare collection gates. Instead, it should be flashed near the reader by keeping a distance of 3 cm.
- Those with temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius and symptoms of sneezing, cough, and breathlessness will not be permitted to enter the station premises.