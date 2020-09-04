Bengaluru metro to not open gates at stations in containment zones; Check guidelines here

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, Sep 04: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Thursday released its Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Namma Metro operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The metro will not open gates at stations in containment zones, as per the SOP released by the BMRCL.

Check the guidelines here

If a train reaches maximum passenger limit of 400, it will skip crowded stations and stop at the next one. The public will just have to find the next nearest station.

Only one bag per passenger will be allowed and social-distancing of two metres will have to be maintained between commuters.

Authorities have also decided not to allow cash transactions. Besides the ban on tokens, recharging smart cards at stations will not be permitted.

The public can only recharge online. Passengers who do not have cards with the online recharge facility.

The SOP also advises passengers not to place their cards on the card reader at the fare collection gates. Instead, it should be flashed near the reader by keeping a distance of 3 cm.

Those with temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius and symptoms of sneezing, cough, and breathlessness will not be permitted to enter the station premises.