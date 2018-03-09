Bengaluru Metro Rail Employees To Go On Indefinite Strike | OneIndia News

Around 900 employees affiliated with Bengaluru Metro Rail Employees Union have decided to go on indefinite strike from March 22 seeking various demands from the management. The union has given a notice the BMRCL management in this regard. The Metro employees demand perks and salary on par with Delhi and Jaipur metro employees.

The employees union said the management cannot implement ESMA on striking employees as the matter is sub-judice. Employees have planned to protest in three locations: 1. front of BMTC Complex 2. BMRCL Corporate Office in Shantinagar and 3. Baiyappanahalli BMRCL office.

In a press release issued, the union alleged that the management harassed office bearers and active workers on false pretexts in all conceivable manner by resorting anti-union and anti-labour policies to suppress the union.

What are their demands?

Recognition of Bengaluru Metro Rail Employees Union

Immediate implementation of 3RD PRC ( implemented by Delhi Metro) and arrears in a single installment to be implemented from 01.01.2017.

As per 3rd, PRC gives 35 per cent Perks. Also to obey the order of Central Public Enterprises.

Immediate Implementation of Standing Orders

Revise the BMRCL Employees' Promotion Rules.

Removal of officers of other states from to Office and management positions and immediate removal of corrupt officials.

A delegation of Officers from the Deputy Commissioner for 5 years up to the parent company.

Stop harassment of employees, memo, letter, an apology on a day-to-day basis

