    Bengaluru man held for riding bike at 300 km/hr; 1,000 cc bike seized

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 21: A man has been arrested on Tuesday by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) after a video of him touching speeds of almost 300 km/hr on the Electronic City flyover went viral on social media.

    The bike the man used, the 1,000 cc Yamaha bike also has been seized by CCB, says Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil.

    The case has been handed over to the Bengaluru Traffic Police by CCB later.

    Though Twitter people are not with the police as they started lauding the man for courage and skill for clocking 300 km/hr on Indian road.

    In April 2018, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways fixed the maximum speed limit on expressways at 120 km/hr, for national highways at 100 km/hr, and for urban roads at 70 km/hr for M1 category of vehicles.

    However, speed limits in India vary by state and vehicle type and civic bodies and local and state police have the power to notify specific speed limits for municipal and local roads taking into account safety aspects.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 17:02 [IST]
