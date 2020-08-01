Bengaluru lockdown news: No more Sunday, night curfew

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 01: The Karnataka Government has lifted the Sunday lockdown and night curfew in the State.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka government had imposed a lockdown on all Sundays and had a night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am. Karnataka's chief secretary, T M Vijay Bhaskar ini an order said, "in accordance with the unlock 3.0 guidelines from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Sunday lockdown on 2 August has been lifted along with night curfew from 1 August between 9 pm and 5 am."

These guidelines come into effect starting today and are valid until August 31 2020. However, educational institutions, coaching centres will remain closed until August 31.

Swimming pools, bars, auditorium, assembly halls, theatres and entertainment parks will remain closed.

The government also said that gyms and yoga institutes will be allowed to open from August 5 onwards. There are no restrictions on inter and intra state movement of people.

No Permission, approval or e-permits will be required for shipping goods across borders, the order also said.