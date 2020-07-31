Covid-19: Bengaluru's KR Market, Kalasipalya markets to remain shut till August 31

Bengaluru, July 31: In view of a surge of coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Friday decided that the city's popular KR Market and Kalasipaiya Market will remain shut till August 31, according to a report published in The Indian Express.

BBMP Commissioner confirmed the development to the publication and said that the decision has been taken to prioritise safety in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

"The decision was taken to prioritise safety in the wake of Covid-19 spread," the Bengaluru Municipality (BBMP) Commissioner said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

On Thursday, Bengaluru also reported 2,233 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, highest in a day since the outbreak, according to the daily bulletin of the health department.

Karnataka has recently seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 tally. The state government implemented partial lockdown in the capital city to curb the virus spread. However, the lockdown was lifted later.