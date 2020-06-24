Bengaluru: KSRTC to resume AC buses to 8 places from tomorrow

  • search
    Bengaluru, June 24: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday said it will commence operation of AC buses in a phased manner to places like Mysuru and Mangaluru with effect from June 25.

    In the phase, services will be operated from Bengaluru to Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Madikeri, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Shivamogga and Virajpet and to Bengaluru from those places, KSRTC said in a release. It said the temperature inside the buses will be maintained at 24-25 degree celsius per the norm.

    Further, as a precautionary measure to prevent spreading of Covid-19, blankets will not be provided in the night service buses, it said, adding that the passengers are requested to carry their own blankets.

      Passengers can book tickets in advance online at www.ksrtc.in or through KSRTC Franchisee advance reservation counters for the services, the transport corporation said.

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 16:05 [IST]
