Bengaluru: Kashmiri college student arrested for hailing Jaish suicide bomber on WhatsApp

Bengaluru, Feb 17: A Kashmiri student studying in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly hailing the Jaish terrorist Abdul Dar who carried out the suicide attack at Pulawama killing at least 44 CRPF Jawans.

The 23-year-old identified as Tahir Latif from Baramula district is a student of Rewa University.

He had allegedly put up a screen-shot of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Adil Ahmed and the bodies of the slain soldiers as his display picture on WhatsApp.

According to the police, Tahil had posted a status message saying,"A big salute to this brave man!!! May Allah accept your Shahadat and give you highest place in Jannah #Shaheed Adil Bhai.''

A case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and various IPC sections, including 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) after student's complaint.

Earlier, following a complaint by Vishwa Hindu Parishad office bearer Girish Bharadwaj, a case was registered here against Kashmiri youth Abid Malik for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on a social networking site.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for a post he wrote on Facebook.