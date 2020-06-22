Bengaluru: Lockdown imposed in KR Market, Siddapura, Chikpet, Chamarajpet and Kalasipalya

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, June 22: In the wake of Bengaluru city witnessing a sudden spike in the number of fresh Covid-19 caes and fatalities in the past week, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on Monday decided to reinstate a lockdown in some wards of Bengaluru, which have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Stringent lockdown to be in place in areas like KR Market, Siddapura, VVPuram, Kalasipalya, and surrounding areas. Adjoining streets of positive cases' residences also will be sealed," Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said after a meeting with top government officers in Bengaluru on Monday.

He added that these areas had clusters that reported a big number of cases in the past few days.

The meeting was held in the wake of Bengaluru witnessing a sudden spike in fresh cases and fatalities since June 1.

On Sunday, Bengaluru saw a record spike again with 196 new Covid-19 cases. With this, the city has become the worst-affected district in the state with a total of 1,279 cases.

Earlier in the day, Bengaluru's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has notified a total of 298 active containment zones within city limits, as on Sunday.

While the total tally and the death toll was 7000 and 86 respectively on June 14, the same rose to 9150 and 137 on June 21, as per the statistics shared by the Karnataka Health Department.

During the same time, Bengaluru's death toll doubled from 32 to 64 as well.