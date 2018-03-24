Bengaluru is the cheapest city in Asia: Survey

Bengaluru is the cheapest Asian city in the world whereas, Singapore is the most expensive city, a survey has claimed. The list of 133 countries also features Chennai, New Delhi and Mumbai at 126th, 124th and 121st spot, respectively.

According to The Economist Intelligence Unit's Worldwide Cost of Living Survey 2018, Syria's Damascus, Venezuela capital Caracas, Kazakhstan's Almaty and Nigeria's Lagos are the only cities that are cheaper than Bengaluru, which hold the 129th spot.

The survey is based on a comparison of more than 400 individual prices across 150 products and services. Two other Indian cities - Chennai (126) and New Delhi (124) - are among the 10 cheapest, while Mumbai is not too far behind at 121.

Bengaluru holds the 129th spot in a list of 133 countries, ranked according to their cost of living. Singapore, the world's most expensive city, leads the list, which was released earlier this month.

